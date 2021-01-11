Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

The 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon' was held in the capital on Sunday to mark the Father of the Nation's Homecoming Day, January 10. photo: Observer

The 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon' was held in the capital on Sunday to mark the Father of the Nation's Homecoming Day, January 10. photo: Observer

More than 200 runners in Dhaka have taken part in the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon", marking the father of the nation's Homecoming Day, the landmark day when he stepped back into the independent country he carved out from Pakistan.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurated the event at 6 am at Dhaka Army Stadium on Sunday. "Bangabandhu Marathon is the biggest sporting event globally in 2021. This event will be a milestone in the arena of sports," he said.
    Besides Bangladeshi participants, runners from France, Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, Belarus, Ukraine and Morocco and at least 37 athletes from Maldives, Nepal, India, Lesotho and Spain are taking part in the marathon.
The home minister thanked the National Implementation Committee on Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Armed Forces, Bangladesh Athletics Federation and Bangladesh Olympic Association for organising the marathon.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell was also present at the inauguration ceremony.
The event has been divided into three categories -- the full marathon, half marathon and digital marathon.
As many as 100 runners from home and abroad are taking part in the 42.195-km full marathon while 100 are running the 21.097-km half marathon.
Among the foreign athletes, 17 are running in the 'elite' class and 12 in the 'sub-elite' class.
Bangladeshi participants include general runners along with army  and Ansar members, according to the Inter Service Public Relation or ISPR.
Starting at 6:30 am at the Army Stadium, the marathon will reach Hatirjheel via Banani and Gulshan, where the half marathon will end after two rounds and the full marathon after five rounds.
Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed attended the closing ceremony at 11 am.
The organisers have arranged a digital marathon in the virtual platform where anyone from around the world can register and run 5 km at places of convenience.bdnews24.com
A mobile app has been introduced for the runners to register by paying Tk 100 and Tk 20 for locals and $5 for foreigners.
Champions of the full marathon in the foreign elite category for both men and women will bag $15,000.
For the winners from Bangladesh and SAARC countries in the men and women's categories, the prize money is Tk 500,000.
Runners finishing up to fifth place in all categories are eligible for prizes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh shrugs off Khokon’s corruption allegations
Pakistan power cut plunges country into darkness
Republican support to Trump impeachment uncertain
Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: Reports
Khaledur Rahman Tito no more
Dihan’s family using unseen power, say victim’s family
COVAX offers Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to Bangladesh
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft