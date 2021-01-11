Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Home Front Page

Woman cannot hold office of marriage registrar: HC

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) has ruled that a woman cannot hold an office of marriage (Nikah) registrar post due to its separate and distinct nature from any other public office.
The HC bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque made the observation in a full text of verdict regarding the writ petition filed by Ayesha Siddiqua, challenging the cancellation of a panel list prepared for an appointment as Nikah Registrar in the wards 7, 8 and 9 of Fulbari Pourasava in Dinajpur.
On February 26 in 2020, the HC delivered its short order after disposing of a rule regarding the matter.
In the verdict, the HC said the primary role and duty of a Nikah Registrar is to solemnize the marriage between Muslim couples, which is essentially a religious ceremony.
A recent trend has developed to have the Nikah ceremony solemnized at the local mosque. It has to be in mind that to certain physical condition, a lady cannot enter into the mosque during a certain time of the month.
She is even excused from performing the mandatory daily prayers during this particular time.
This physical disqualification does not allow her to conduct the religious task. We are mindful of the fact that a Muslim marriage is a religious ceremony and has to be guided by the terms and dictates of Islam, the HC said.
Lawyer Md Humayun Kabir argued for the Writ petitioner and Mohiuddin MA Kader stood for a respondent and Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hasan represented the State.
The HC also lifted its earlier stay order issued on January 16 in 2017 from the Law Ministry's decision which cancelled the panel list for the appointment of Nikah registrar in the
    wards 7, 8 and 9 at Fulbari Pourasava in Dinajpur.
The HC said the practical difficulty, more particularly in the rural areas of Bangladesh, has necessitated the cancellation of the panel by the ministry. This not a question of discrimination rather it is a question of practical necessity.


