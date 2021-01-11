Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Conspirators against the country have failed: PM

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Conspirators against the country have failed: PM

Conspirators against the country have failed: PM

The people who conspired to foil Bangladesh's independence have themselves failed now, Sheikh Hasina says.
"We will uphold the dignity of Bangladesh as an independent nation and take the country forward," the prime minister said at a discussion organised by the Awami League at its headquarters in Dhaka to mark Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on Sunday.
Joining the event via video call from the Ganabhaban, the Awami League president said, "We will build a prosperous, developed Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty, militancy. and terrorism with the non-communal spirit. Let's vow on the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation that we will always keep our heads high in the world."       The Pakistani occupation
    army arrested Bangabandhu at his Dhanmondi residence on road number 32 early on Mar 26, 1971 immediately after he proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh through a message.
The Pakistani army launched a brutal crackdown in Dhaka that night. The nation was ultimately delivered from the Pakistani occupation following the war inspired by his brave leadership, even as Bangabandhu remained detained in a Pakistani prison.
On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned to the country via London and New Delhi after his release by Pakistan following the emergence of Bangladesh as a free nation with the humiliating defeat of the Pakistani military.
His daughter Hasina recalled how Bangabandhu fought for the rights of the destitute throughout his entire life. "He loved the nation. Our only goal is to work for the welfare of the people for whom he sacrificed his life," she said. Bangabandhu was assassinated with most members of the family on Aug 15, 1975.
Heading a government for a record third straight term, she said the government has taken up the Vision 2021, Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100 keeping in mind that the next generation will celebrate the centenary of independence on 2071.
"We must implement these and take the country forward," she said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh shrugs off Khokon’s corruption allegations
Pakistan power cut plunges country into darkness
Republican support to Trump impeachment uncertain
Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: Reports
Khaledur Rahman Tito no more
Dihan’s family using unseen power, say victim’s family
COVAX offers Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to Bangladesh
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft