Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:22 AM
Home Front Page

Bangabandhu Killing

Govt cancels FF  certificates of  Mosleh Uddin, 51 others

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally cancelled the freedom fighter's (FF) certificate of Risalder (suspended) Mosleh Uddin Khan, a fugitive convicted killer of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
His FF certificate was cancelled following the 70th council meeting decision of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) held on November 19 last year.
Following Jamuka approval, a gazette notification effective from December 22 last year was issued on January 5 this year.
At the same time, FF certificates of some 51 more persons were also cancelled due to different allegations including receiving certificates giving fake
    information.
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued the gazette.
The fugitive killer of Bangabandhu Mosleh Uddin is reportedly staying in India now. However, the Indian government rejected the allegation.
He was suspended from his position for his direct involvement in Bangabandhu and his family members killing in 1975.
Mosleh Uddin is the son of Abdul Haque Khan of Narsingdi's Dattergaon of Shibpur. His FF gazette (Army gazette) number is 643.
The others whose certificates were cancelled are Narsingdi Sadar's Abul Fazal, Md. Joynal, Kishoreganj Sadar's Azizul Haque Noni, Karimganj's late Golam Mostafa, late Mukhlesur Rahman and Nasirul Islam Khan, Gazipur Kaliganj's Abdul Kader, Altaf Hossain, Cumilla Chouddagram's Wahidur Rahman and late Abdul Malek and Cox's Bazar Ukhia's Ruhul Amin, Faridpur Sadar's war wounded Dr. A. Gaffar Miah.
Certificates of Bogura Sariakandi's Samad Ali, Natore Baraigram's late Sahadat Ali, Korban Ali, Jakir Hossain, Abdul Kader Mollah, Abdur Rahman, Abdul Jabbar, Sarder Boyet Reza, Shamsul Haque, Sirajul Islam, Abdul Gafur Khan, Shafi Uddin, Nazim Uddin, Abdur Rob Jamat Ali, Abdus Samad, Afzal Hossain, Abdul Awal, Rafiqul Islam, Ansar Ali and Nurul Islam, Pabna Ishwardi's Torikul Islam, Pabna Sadar's Nasir Uddin, Tangail Ghatail's Abdul Baset Karim and Shakhipur's Abdul Basir Miah, Narayanganj Sonargaon's Ilias Miah, Tofazzal Hossain, Bandar's Shahidullah Sarder, late Akbar Ali, Monirul Islam, Rahmat Ullah and Abdul Majed were also cancelled.
Besides, certificates of Barishal Ujirpur's Belayet Ali Bishwas, Abdul Hakim Molla, Esahak Munsi, Majed Ali Hawlader, late Abdur Rahim, Harun Or Rashid and Rahman Sarder were also cancelled.


