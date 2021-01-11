Video
Home Miscellaneous

Govt School Admission

Dipu Moni to inaugurate lottery today

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni will inaugurate the online lottery process through which students will be enrolled in government secondary schools across the country on Monday.
The minister will attend an inauguration ceremony scheduled to be held at 3.30pm in the capital's International Mother Language Institute, read a press release signed by Information and Public Relation Officer Mohammad Abul Khair.
On December 30, 2020, the lottery for admission test was supposed to be held for the students from class one to 9th for the 2021 academic year but was postponed after a writ petition filed in the High Court.



