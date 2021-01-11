Video
SC stays HC order on IGP to pay Tk 20 lakh to illegal detainee Arman

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The government on Sunday filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking stay on the High Court verdict that asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to give Tk 20 lakh in compensation to Md Arman, a technician at Benarasi Palli in Mirpur in the capital.
Arman has allegedly been suffering in jail for more than five years instead of the real accused in a drug case.
Chamber judge Justice Md Nurruzzaman of the Appellate Division ordered 'not today' after hearing on the petition filed by the State seeking stay of the HC order.
The chamber judge also asked the four police members of the Pallabi police station to submit Leave to Appeal against the HC order.
Lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and M Humaun Kabir Pallob argued for Arman's mother while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the State.
Earlier, on December 12, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim directed the IGP to give Tk 20 lakh to Arman after disposing a rule issued by another HC bench.
Declaring Arman's detention illegal, the HC asked the IGP to pay the full amount to Arman's family within a month for gross violation of his fundamental rights.
The HC ordered the police to take departmental proceedings against four police officers of Pallabi Police Station who illegally arrested an innocent person.
It also ordered the police to investigate the incident and submit a fresh report before it within three months.
The bench also fixed February 14 this year for passing further order on the issue.
Earlier on April 23 in 2019, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam had issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to release Md Arman.
The rule was issued after hearing on a writ petition filed by human rights organization Law and Life Foundation challenging the detention of Arman based on newspaper reports published in different newspapers.
In the rule, the court asked the government to show cause why the detention of Arman should not be declared illegal and why it should not be ordered to give adequate compensation to Arman.


