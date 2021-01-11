New city to be built along Turag River: Minister

The government will construct a new city along the Turag River, Local Government Division Minister Md Tajul Islam said on Sunday.

However, the Minister said the government would also reconstruct the old Dhaka.

The Minister said this while addressing a discussion on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman's Home Coming Day.

On the occasion the minister inaugurated 'Sobar Dhaka App' organiosed by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) held at Krishibid Institute in the capital. The government is constructing a modern city including all kinds of facilities on the bank of Turag River along with reconstructing the old Dhaka, he also said.

The minister said all the canals of Dhaka city will be recovered from the grabbers. "We will build a clean Dhaka and modern livable city."

"If Hatirjheel to Banani, Hatirjheel to United Hospital can be connected and other canals can be connected to each other, then Dhaka will be more beautiful than any other cities in the world."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a dream for building such a city. And we are all relentlessly fulfilling our responsibility to bring that dream come true," he added.

Tajul Islam said the city corporation had allocated adequate allocations to ensure civic services in the new wards in the two city corporations and more will be given in the future.