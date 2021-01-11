HC asks Ekattor TV to explain airing of fugitive PK Halder’s interview

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked Ekattor Television authority to explain by January 17 why the court would not take contempt of court charge for on airing interviews of fugitive accused Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder in a talk show, who allegedly embezzled Tk 3,600 crore from some financial institutions.

PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank, is a fugitive accused in a money laundering case.

After submitting a video footage by the Ekattor TV to the HC through its Registrar Md Golam Rabbani the bench issued the order saying that it would not pass any order on the application seeking contempt proceedings against the television authority without hearing it.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and State prayed for issuing contempt proceedings against Ekattor Television chief executive officer Mozammel Haque Babu and five others.

The authorities concerned of the Ekattor TV channel have been ordered to submit their explanation in person or through a lawyer before the HC bench on January 17.

The bench fixed 12:00pm on January 17 for further hearing on the issue.

During the hearing, the HC said that media and journalists have a very important role to play in eradicating all kinds of corruption. The court and judges alone cannot do it.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State during the hearing in the court.

Five others are ATN Bangla chief executive editor JE Mamun, Ekattor's talk-show anchors Mithila Farzana and Mahbub Hasan and reporters Milton Anwar and Kaberi Maitraya for participating as speakers in the talk-show.

On December 30 in 2020, the HC asked the television authority to submit its video footage on PK Halder's interview and directed the media outlets not to publish or broadcast any statement or interview of an accused or absconding accused or convict pending investigation and a sub judice case with a court.

Earlier, on December 9, the same HC bench wanted to know what steps have been taken to arrest and bring PK Halder back to the country. Halder fled the country after embezzling Tk 3,600 crore from some financial institutions.

During the hearing, the HC said that zero tolerance must be effective and enforced to prevent corruption in the country.

On November 26, Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued a warrant for Halder's arrest and sent the order to the Ministry of Home.





