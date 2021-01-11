Video
Home Back Page

Rohingya man killed in in-fighting inside camp

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Jan 10: A Rohingya man was killed and 20 others were injured in an exchange of fire between two criminal gangs at Chakmarkul Camp in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar on Sunday.
The deceased, Noor Hakim, 27, was a resident of Chakmarkul Rohingya Camp No. 21 in Teknaf upazila.
Md Torikul Islam said Commanding Officer of Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-16 said the gunfight took place between two groups of Rohingyas over establishing supremacy over Chakmarkul area under Waikong union around 3:00am.
The criminals fled when APBn members rushed to the spot, Md Torikul added.
Later, the law enforcers recovered the bullet-hit body of Hakim and sent it to the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy. The injured were admitted to different clinics, the APBn official said.  Police are conducting drives to arrest the criminals, he added.


