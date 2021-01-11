Video
BOAF demands Bangabandhu’s mural in all Madrasa

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Online Activist Forum (BOAF) on Sunday demanded of the government to establish Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural in every Madrasa across the country.
After paying tributes to the Father of the Nation at his mural at 32, Dhanmondi on the occasion of Bangbandhu's Homecoming Day the leaders of BOAF made the demand.
BOAF President Kabir Chowdhury Tonmoy said, "Even after fifty years of victory, the nation could not come out of the conspiracy of distorting the history by BNP-Jamaat-Razakar clique. Still standing in Parliament, false story is being told on the proclamation of independence. The post-75 generations are the victims of distortion of history."
"Madrasa, the religious studies institution, has imposed an unwritten ban on the study of the history of the Liberation War along with singing of the national anthem. So, the government should take proper steps to compel the Madrasa to practice singing of the national anthem," he added.
The BOAF leaders also demanded mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar in every school, college and university. They said that it is the demand of the time to build a future generation based on accurate information.


