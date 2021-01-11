Video
Bangabandhu’s Home Coming Day observed

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

The historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed across the country on Sunday.
The nation along with the ruling party Awami League (AL) observed the day in a befitting manner.
On this day in 1972, the greatest Bangalee of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to his motherland, an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, after nine and a half months of imprisonment in Mianwali jail of Pakistan. On the night of March 25 in 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the following day.
This year's observation of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day was significant as the nation is celebrating the great leader's birth centenary through programmes scheduled till March 17, 2021.
The government has already declared it 'Mujib Year' and extended it till December 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Besides, 2021 marks the golden jubilee of the country's independence, to be celebrated on March 26.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages marking the day.
In his message President Abdul Hamid said, "Today is the historic 10 January, the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. On this day in 1972, the Father of the Nation returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after 9 months and 14 days of imprisonment in Pakistan jail."
"On this memorable day, I pay my profound homage to Father of the Nation and pray for the salvation of the departed soul. Though we achieved ultimate victory on 16 December in 1971 through armed struggle but the true essence of victory came into being upon returning home of the Father of the Nation. The contribution of Father of the Nation to the history of struggle for our independence is unparalleled," Hamid added.
In her message, the Prime Minister said, "The legendary comet in the history of Bengali liberation struggle, the greatest Bangali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home on this day in 1972 after being freed from captivity in Pakistan's Prison."
"In absence of this great leader, there was an imperfection in the ecstasy and excitement of the final victory over the liberation war just as his assumption to the stewardship in the reconstruction of the newly independent war-ravaged country was much awaited in the universal perception. So on January 10, 1972 the people of Bangladesh felt the true taste of ultimate victory when they got back their beloved leader," Hasina added. Meanwhile, the ruling AL, its associate and front organisations and various socio-political organizations observed elaborate programmes to mark the day.


