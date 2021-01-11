|
Video on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day released
|
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a video featuring the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday.
The video was shared on the verified Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The video captured some emotional moments after his arrival in independent Bangladesh.
It showed how people from all walks of life showered him with love and respect upon his arrival," a Foreign Ministry release said.