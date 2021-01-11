Video
Video on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day released

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a video featuring the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday.
The video was shared on the verified Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The video captured some emotional moments after his arrival in independent Bangladesh.
It showed how people from all walks of life showered him with love and respect upon his arrival," a Foreign Ministry release said.


