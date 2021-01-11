Bangabandhu an inspiration for fighters of democracy: UK Minister

British Foreign and Development Office (FCDO) Minister for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmed has said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Bangabandhu is "an inspiration" not just to the Bengali community across the world but to many who fight for liberty and democracy.

He said Bangabandhu laid the foundation of a strong partnership and deep friendship that Bangladesh-UK has been enjoying in the past five decades since his maiden visit to the UK on 08 January 1972.

Lord Ahmed said that Bangabandhu's founding vision of a democratic, secular and inclusive Bangladesh was an inspiring one; and the UK would remain a critical partner of Bangladesh seeking to support peace and prosperity for all its people led by the able leader of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The British Minister made the remarks at an event organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London recently commemorating the historic maiden visit of Bangabandhu to the United Kingdom on 8 January 1972 en route his heroic homecoming to independent Bangladesh following his release form 9-month long imprisonment in Pakistan.

Speaking as the chief guest, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangabandhu's stopover in London before he reached independent Bangladesh and subsequent meetings with the then British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath and opposition and Labour Leader Sir William Harold demonstrated friendship from both the ruling conservative government as well as the opposition labour party and unconditional love from his Bangladeshi-British brethren.

Dr Momen said Bangabandhu's 8 January official meeting with Sir Edward Heath not only set in stone a strong Bangladesh-UK friendship to grow in leaps and bounds over the next 50 years, but also paved the way for Bangladesh's official recognition by Britain on 4 February 1972. -UNB





