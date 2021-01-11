Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu an inspiration for fighters of democracy: UK Minister

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

British Foreign and Development Office (FCDO) Minister for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmed has said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Bangabandhu is "an inspiration" not just to the Bengali community across the world but to many who fight for liberty and democracy.
He said Bangabandhu laid the foundation of a strong partnership and deep friendship that Bangladesh-UK has been enjoying in the past five decades since his maiden visit to the UK on 08 January 1972.
Lord Ahmed said that Bangabandhu's founding vision of a democratic, secular and inclusive Bangladesh was an inspiring one; and the UK would remain a critical partner of Bangladesh seeking to support peace and prosperity for all its people led by the able leader of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The British Minister made the remarks at an event organised by Bangladesh High Commission, London recently commemorating the historic maiden visit of Bangabandhu to the United Kingdom on 8 January 1972 en route his heroic homecoming to independent Bangladesh following his release form 9-month long imprisonment in Pakistan.
Speaking as the chief guest, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangabandhu's stopover in London before he reached independent Bangladesh and subsequent meetings with the then British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath and opposition and Labour Leader Sir William Harold demonstrated friendship from both the ruling conservative government as well as the opposition labour party and unconditional love from his Bangladeshi-British brethren.
Dr Momen said Bangabandhu's 8 January official meeting with Sir Edward Heath not only set in stone a strong Bangladesh-UK friendship to grow in leaps and bounds over the next 50 years, but also paved the way for Bangladesh's official recognition by Britain on 4 February 1972.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New city to be built along Turag River: Minister
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
HC asks Ekattor TV to explain airing of fugitive PK Halder’s interview
Rohingya man killed in in-fighting inside camp
BOAF demands Bangabandhu’s mural in all Madrasa
Bangabandhu’s Home Coming Day observed
Video on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day released
Bangabandhu an inspiration for fighters of democracy: UK Minister


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft