C-19 vaccine to be free in West Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her government is making arrangements for providing Covid-19 vaccines free of cost to all the people of the state.

In an open letter, she said frontliners, including police, home guards, civil defence volunteers, correctional home and disaster management employees, will be administered the vaccine on a priority basis.

"I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of charge," the chief minister said in the letter addressing the frontline workers.

India is set to roll out Covid-19 vaccine on January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country. -Agencies





