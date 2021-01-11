Court orders Dihan to undergo DNA test

A Dhaka Court on Sunday ordered DNA (Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid) test of Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, the lone accused in the rape and murder of an English medium school student and seized documentary evidences of the victim.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order as Inspector AFM Asaduzzaman of Kalabagan police, also the Investigation Officer(IO) of the case prayed to the court to test DNA of Dihan, said GRO Shawpan Kumar.

On Thursday an O'Level student was allegedly raped and murdered by her boyfriend Dihan.

Anushka's father filed a case against Dihan on Thursday night, accusing him of sexually assaulting and then murdering her.

