Stamps released marking Bangabandhu's homecoming day

Post Department on Sunday issued commemorative postage stamp and inaugural envelope marking the homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar released a commemorative stamp worth Taka 10, an opening envelope worth Taka 10 and inaugurated a data card worth Taka 5. In a statement, Minister Mustafa mentioned that the victory of Bangladesh became fulfil through home coming of Father of the Nation on January 10 in 1972.

"The Pakistani dictators were bound to release Bangabandhu on January 8 as the global leaders extended support to independent Bangladesh.

The greatest leader arrived in Dhaka on January 10 after passing 290 day in prison. Bangabandhu was not only the liberator of Bangaladesh but also exposed as an international leader. Bangabandhu returned Dhaka through a connecting flight in London.

