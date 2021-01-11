

Justice S M Murshed's 110th Birth anniv today

Marking the day, Qurankhwani and a fatehahani will be held at his grave at Banani and Syed Mahbub Murshed Memorial Committee will place wreaths there, said a press release.

A luminary in the judicial field in South Asia and a respected figure in the political arena Justice Murshed has been described by intellectuals as "a Keeper of National Conscience".

Because of the pandemic situation in observance of the auspicious occasion various socio-cultural organizations will continue to hold virtual online zoom meetings on one of the most distinguished sons of the soil.



