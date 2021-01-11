Dear Sir

Smoking is detrimental to health and scientists say that it is responsible for many acute diseases like cancer, heart diseases, damage of liver, bronchitis etc. All of the smoking related diseases treatments are very costly and serious. He who smokes regularly as a practice, he is well informed about the negative impact of smoking as it is tagged a label in its body that "Smoking is detrimental to health". The man who stayed besides the smoking person is equally responsible for its negative impacts and he can be equally affected by the acute diseases.



Smoking in public places is strictly prohibited by the government laws and he can be accused for capital punishment by the respective authority if found guilty of smoking in the public place but we are observing that some smokers are desperate and show arrogant don't care attitude while they are smoking in bus, train, lunch, plain, passengers-stand, public field, market, shopping mall etc. It is very disgusting on way to public road where they are puffing the smoke of cigarette to passersby.



Smokers should realise that smoking in public place is not his right, instead of; it is his bad habit that can be arranged in a safe zone or indoors safe house without disturbing others. It should be bear in mind that common sense is very important for the smokers.

Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka