Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Smoking in public places

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Dear Sir
Smoking is detrimental to health and scientists say that it is responsible for many acute diseases like cancer, heart diseases, damage of liver, bronchitis etc. All of the smoking related diseases treatments are very costly and serious. He who smokes regularly as a practice, he is well informed about the negative impact of smoking as it is tagged a label in its body that "Smoking is detrimental to health". The man who stayed besides the smoking person is equally responsible for its negative impacts and he can be equally affected by the acute diseases.

Smoking in public places is strictly prohibited by the government laws and he can be accused for capital punishment by the respective authority if found guilty of smoking in the public place but we are observing that some smokers are desperate and show arrogant don't care attitude while they are smoking in bus, train, lunch, plain, passengers-stand, public field, market, shopping mall etc. It is very disgusting on way to public road where they are puffing the smoke of cigarette to passersby.

Smokers should realise that smoking in public place is not his right, instead of; it is his bad habit that can be arranged in a safe zone or indoors safe house without disturbing others. It should be bear in mind that common sense is very important for the smokers.
Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smoking in public places
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Surprising move of students’ fronts
Homage to Justice Murshed
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Plastic use needs extensive control
Rethink about street children
Encouraging youth to reap demographic dividend


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft