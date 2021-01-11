

Remote work: Possibility and efficiency



The current traffic situation of Dhaka is such that, out of the total 21 million trips generated in Dhaka metropolitan area every day, only 5% are carried out by private cars, which however use roughly 80% of the road space and are the main cause of traffic congestion. The exhaust of vehicles contribute to 10.4% of PM 2.5.Transportation contributed more than half of the carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, and almost a quarter of the hydrocarbons emitted into our air.



Before lockdown scenario: During the lockdown, significant reduction in traffic has led to the decrease in air pollution. A study found that the concentrations of PM2.5 , NO2 , SO2 , and CO have been reduced by 23, 30, 07, and 07% during April-May 2020, respectively, compared with the preceding years concentration. Moreover, the AQI has also been reduced by up to 35% than the previous year in April-May 2020. The average US AQI in 2020 was 131 is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" whereas it was 315 --"extremely unhealthy" in 2017. So it can only be assumed that the pandemic has allowed nature to heal and relieve her from the ironclad grasp of men and their activities.



Remote work possibilities: But the pandemic situation has showed the potentialities of remote work. Remote work enabled people less mobility, thus, which decreased the use of the vehicle. Not only that, the at home work space is a new phenomenon reducing the regular energy consumption for commercial purposes. Certain desk jobs which require an active internet connection can be easily carried out at home with the occasional needs of travel. Again, the world has seen a rise in e-commerce sites and online transactions. The growth of online sales has increased by 70 to 80 per cent compared to the previous time. As a result, the e-commerce market in Bangladesh has exceeded one and a half billion US dollars, according to the German-based research institute Statista, expected to reach at two billion dollars this year and three billion dollars by 2023.



According to a survey conducted by the author, 67% of the people having desk jobs preferred to work from home though 20% of whom had issues balancing their work and home life. Specifically government service holders, teachers and commercial job holders had the view of not being able to shift to a completely remote work space preferring "a more interactive and physical work environment". But entrepreneurs, online business holders who are women, preferred staying at home as it happened to be easier for them to maintain the work flow and household chores. Furthermore, 50% of the people agreed that working from home is easier when it comes to avoiding the regular traffic hurdles. 75% of the students and part time workers agreed to use bicycles as a post pandemic travel option over public transport.



If the world will return to its normal routine, it will reduce all the positive effects on the environment. The air pollution will increase again and so will the water pollutants. The lockdown being withdrawn, the country has seen a major rise in travel. However, the self employed, students and freelancers are continuing their work from home. In a developing country like Bangladesh, this sudden change of work environment has caused a massive stir among the people pertaining to avoiding traffic, whilst maintaining a safe environment. However at the moment it is not the responsibility of a single person or a country to maintain that transformation, thus we should promote a green ideology, which will ultimately reduce air pollution and on the other hand a green concept will improve countries' social, economic and environmental performance.



The post pandemic will provide a new opportunity for the youth and for them to implement a green economy, to push the country and the world towards a more planned sustainable development, adoption of renewable energy sources, encouraging remote work thus reducing traffic. This moment of upheaval encourages us to start investing in resilience, wellbeing and planetary health. While the time span of the climate change and environmental effects are vast, the current pandemic situation has shown the people what the world could be without their regular polluting effects. The pandemic is a wake-up call to stop exceeding the planet's limits and pay heed to the warnings on climate change.

The writer is a student, Department of Environmental, Water Resource and Coastal Engineering, Military Institute of Science and Technology













