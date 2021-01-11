

Surprising move of students’ fronts



We did not even step into the library in the Arts Building to read books and make notes. Classmate Jahangir Jashim used the facilities to which his father, the Chief Engineer of the University Mr Dabiruddin Ahmed was entitled, drawing 24 books a week from the library. He lent these books to us. These were of some help but because of paucity of times we had no way of reading these in details and make useful notes. That is where the welcome help came. Kaiser persuaded class fellow Nazmul Huda Rintu, later Barrister and Minister of Bangladesh to lend us his notes. These were succint precise and eased the process of our preparation for the Honours examination.



On account of my multifarious involvement and adventurous romantic marriage months before the examination and my full time participation in the movement for shifting the dates of examination, a large number of friends and well-wishers and I myself thought that I would not do well in the examination.



Since our successful movement led to the postponement of the BA (Hons) examination, we had a relatively shorter gap of time before the results were published. For us, the 'irregulars', there was a pleasant surprise. In Political Science the two who obtained First Class were Rownak Jahan and I. The First position came to my lot. Kaiser got a high Second class so did Jahangir Jasim and Monjoor. Other participants in the movement such as Aga Kohonoor Alam of Sociology, Tofail Sami of Political Science and Habibullah of Physics also achieved commendable results. This expectedly made us happy but could not evidently change our ways. The year 1963 in which we were students of the masters class saw us relapse into the old routine of a lot of extra-curricular activities with little time for studies.



Soon after the publication of the results of BA (Hons) examination, came the annual elections to the Hall Students' Unions. As already described in the section on my involvement in student politics, the year 1962 was for us the climax of Hall elections. As a leader of the Chattra Shakti I had to contest for the post of the Vice-President, reserved for Honours graduates. Earlier, in 1959-60, I was elected Assistant Secretary of the S M Hall Students' Union. As mentioned earlier, I won these elections from the united platform Songhati composed of Chattra Shakt, the Chattra League and the Chattra Union which defeated the National Students Federation (NSF) under the banner Okkiyo Doot.



Epoch-making shifts in national politics were taking shape by 1962. These changes had their impact on student politics. The left leaning Chattra Union or East Pakistan Students' Union (EPSU) gathered considerable strength during the early sixties and decided to contest in the S M Hall elections all alone. The Chattra League, Students League had also significantly increased in strength. It did not want to have an alliance with the Chattra Shakti and the Chattra Union as before.



By an unexpected and surprising move the anti-government Chattra League formed a coalition with pro-government NSF to fight the S M Hall election. This unprecedented union of the student wing of Bengali autonomist and secular Awami League with the Students' Front of rightist and avowedly Islamic Convention Muslim League resulted in a body blow to both Chattra Shakti and Chattra Union in the S M Hall. The EPSU resolved to go on its lonely path. Inevitably, we the Chattra Shakti, Student Force also had to plough a lonely furrow in the hall elections.



The results were not unpredictable. The marriage of convenience between the NSF and Students' League resulted in a landslide victory for the alliance. Shafi Sami, the NSF nominee became the Vice President, while Abul Klam Azad of the Students' League was elected the General Secretary. I and my class friend Mohiuddin Mahmood Hafiz contested from the Students Force platform and lost the race for Vice President and General Secretary respectively. Students' Union candidates for Vice President and General Secretary, Jamil Akhter and Syed Abdus Samad respectively also lost in the election.



Thus the New Year 1963 began on an initially disappointing note. Defeat in the hall election inspired us, the members of the Chattra Shakti to turn our serious attention and endeavours to reorganize and strengthen the party both in the Dhaka University and the country side. The activities in and around Dhaka continued until the end of my Masters examination in autumn. Several district conferences of the party were held after the MA examination in late autumn and winter of 1963. The details of these conferences have already been described in the section on student politics.

