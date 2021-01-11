A rapid leap towards knowledge economy

With 50 years of the glory of independence, Bangladesh has achieved several feats specially dropping extreme poverty to 11.3% from 19.6%, increasing government social safety expenditure to 58.9% from 24.9% within a decade. Besides, she has garnered noteworthy milestones in assuring 100% household access to electricity with increase of renewable energy to 19%. Stepping into the league of middle income nation with a GDP of $2064 with the current growth rising to 8.1% being fortified by a hefty budget of 568,000 crore BDT with the increased purchasing and consumption capacity to $5139 per capita GDP by PPP certainly reflects our pathway to progress being charged with the power of vibrant youth workforce constituting half of the total population.



Besides, Bangladesh has been successful in achieving her SDGs in arenas of gender equality, hygiene, women empowerment and infant mortality, life expectancy. This standout performance throughout the past two decades backed by the rapid textile boom has resulted in steady urbanization, uplifting from the vicious poverty jaws catalyzing women empowerment has landed towards a sustained boost of per capita income. Alongside 4G penetration has increased to 79% and manufacturing share in economy has rose to 18.93% in the last fiscal year discerns a ray of hope towards being a developed state with enjoying an upward curve along the development highway.



Although GDP has leapfrogged throughout the last few years, the long run growth remains questionable as we might face intense competition from fellow regional industrial counterparts in arenas of efficiency and output due to the advent of automation, mechanization, digitalization in labour intensive industry ultimately resulting in a meteoric shift of customers as our economy is founded on the labour cost advantage on raw, unfinished, semi-finished goods. Besides a higher private investment rate, sluggish export growth, remittance drop and deterioration in some major indices of institutions, financial markets, technological readiness, goods market inefficiency and sophistication can be potential obstacles in route to a higher growth trajectory.



The aforementioned drawbacks give a wakeup call towards a new dawn of macroeconomic horizon fuelled with industry oriented practical skills and knowledge coping with the exponential pace of the 4th industrial revolution that would maximize the impact of natural and human capital thus creating a winning scenario for every involved stakeholder. This drives the need towards a knowledge economy where knowledge is a key factor in enhancing competitiveness by transforming economy to productivity driven from input associating with faster noninflationary growth by reducing transaction and processing cost through inclusion of ICT in the system framework that would erupt new thoughts, share ideas, redefine existing concepts to delve deeper in the ocean of endless possibilities providing a competitive edge in the economic cycle.



This rapid move towards a new information inclined economic landscape has resulted in a paradigm shift in switching the equation of basic economic rules, where knowledge occupies a lion's share of its role in the entire cycle. This is characterized by innovation based value added industries where our cognitive performance, rationalism, critical thinking plays a dynamic role in wealth creation and serving the greater purpose of human welfare, regardless of their size, availability of resources, geographical location. It is founded on effective government institutions, education, digital infrastructure and integrated research and development.



The global knowledge index across 133 variables and 7 segments depicts our abysmal performance in knowledge infrastructure being ranked 112th among 138 countries, with the worst performance in tertiary education sitting at the bottom in regional index clearly assesses our need to pave along a rocky path to achieve desired goal. This has raised the urgency of a wider, liberal, dynamic mindset that can cultivate knowledge adapting with the existing socio-economic scenario capitalizing on the existing resources, can be possible by grooming up a new generation and embracing the changes of the present decade in the pursuit of survival through harnessing the positives of technology and free thinking retaining existing cultural, national and moral values.



Biggest leap in connecting with the global information node is by revamping the existing curriculum more market and learning oriented through a multimodal collective interactive experimental system through including practical on-field assessment to evaluate performance. This is possible through incentivizing teachers and students from grassroots to tertiary stage, initiating a goal oriented reward based learning and promoting research at higher level through monetary grants, rewards to publicize.



Besides, a multifaceted learning system can be initiated by introducing an interdisciplinary liberal arts based curriculum in tertiary level to assure equal and multidimensional access across a wide horizon of knowledge. Moreover the dormant talents of remote youths can be enhanced through inclusion of a project based vocational learning at secondary level. Application of augmented reality in education can make it more interactive easy to visualize that would promote creativity, originality, innovation that would initiate a free productive and secured information flow facilitating harmonious and constructive exchange of ideas in moulding abstract views of ideas into reality.



Minimizing the skill discrepancy can be possible through making students familiar with hands on practical business operations and simulate instant experience by including term based mandatory industrial attachments and incorporating elements of modern technology like big data, block chain, AI, crypto currency and fin tech as part of academic syllabus to sail along the waves of digitalization in the long run.



Nurturing a sustainable start-up climate requires bolstering government initiative of diversifying the investment market by initiating a market for alternative investments like hedge funds, options, derivatives private investment and venture capital to stimulate an alternate cash flow and funding channel and supporting an SME atmosphere through boosting micro insurance, digital loans, green financing to increase capital access to knowledge based project at reasonable rate. Moreover, initiative to convert Taka into a freely convertible currency should be taken and youth should be made aware of it.



Resurging the private sector and reigniting economy by expediting foreign direct investment by removal of red tape in government institutions through ensuring e-governance and ensuring tax holiday in Special Economic Zone till a particular timeframe through public private partnered investment with partner nations. Overall, this might be accelerated through optimizing the existing supply chain through inclusion of RFID, GPS, Data, IoT, cross docking and horizontal cargo collaboration among private sector companies to gain a competitive edge in value added manufacturing through reducing lead time.



Maximizing the knowledge harvest requires prevention of the present brain drain reducing gap in leadership guidance towards the millennial youths and autonomy in knowledge implementation. It is only possible through breaking the traditional glass ceiling of organizational hierarchy into flatter cross functional, multirole, diversified project based teams on short timeframe to increase active involvement in skill sharing and boost participation, freedom in decision making through sharing technology, paving in the incubation of a sustainable start-up ecosystem to disseminate ideas, mobilization of learning to intensify knowledge content in existing agriculture, service and manufacturing sector to underpin the dynamism of an emerging buoyant economy to spawn new areas of activities in these sectors.



Most importantly, knowledge economy represents achieving sustainable growth and global competence in the long run. Although Bangladesh has established some of the basic foundations, still we need to take a bumpy ride to smoothen the transition from a labour economy spearheading development in areas of HRD, R&D, info structure to spark a drastic and far reaching change impacting our lives, youths in transforming the scenario of our own identity to be marked as the next "Asian tiger"

The writer is a student of finance, University of Dhaka













