Man crushed under train in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Jan 10: A man was crushed under a train in the municipal town on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hero Hossain, 45, son of late Hatem Ali, a resident of Purba Janiar Bagan area in the town.

Local sources said a Parbatipur-bound train crushed Hero Hossain in Sagar Para area in the evening while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident.



