Eleven nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Eleven people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Pabna and Natore, in two days.
PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a drug peddler along with 20 kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The arrested person is Md Sajjad Hossain Swadhin, 25, a resident of Burir Battala Village in Sadar Upazila of Natore.
RAB sources said, on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Tebunia Bazar area at early hours and detained him along with the hemp.
After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS).
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: RAB members detained 10 people while taking drugs in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.
RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Masud Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Moukhara Uttarpara area at night and detained 10 drug addicts red-handed.
Later, the detainees were handed over to the Baraigram PS after filing cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.


