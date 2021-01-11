Eleven nabbed with drugs in two districts

Eleven people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Pabna and Natore, in two days.

PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, detained a drug peddler along with 20 kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested person is Md Sajjad Hossain Swadhin, 25, a resident of Burir Battala Village in Sadar Upazila of Natore.

RAB sources said, on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Tebunia Bazar area at early hours and detained him along with the hemp.

After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS).

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: RAB members detained 10 people while taking drugs in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday night.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Masud Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Moukhara Uttarpara area at night and detained 10 drug addicts red-handed.

Later, the detainees were handed over to the Baraigram PS after filing cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.



