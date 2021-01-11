Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed



The photos show AL leaders and activists placing wreaths on the mural of Bangabandhu in Rajshahi City (L) and journalists placing a floral wreath at the sculpture of Bangabandhu on the premises of Khulna Press Club. photoS: observer

Socio-political organisations and people in general observed the day in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1971, the greatest Bangalee of all times Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to his country, an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, after nine and a half months of imprisonment in Mianwali jail of Pakistan.

On the right of March 25 in 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to Pakistan the following day.

CHANDPUR: To mark the day, the district unit of Awami League (AL) observed the day in its party office in the town.

District AL President Nasir Uddin Ahamed, General Secretary (GS) Abu Nayem Patwary Dulal, and other leaders and activists of different associate bodies and front organisations were present in the party office.

JASHORE: In this connection, a morning procession was brought out in the district town at around 8:30am.

It was organised by AL district unit. Starting from the Deputy Commissioner's office, it paraded different important roads and ended at the Bangabandhu's mural.

At that time, under the leadership of district AL President Shahidul Islam Milon, over 100 leaders and activists placed floral wreaths on the Bangabandhu's mural.

Among others, Joint GS of district AL Adv. Monirul Islam Monir, Juba League's Acting President Monir Hossain Tagor, and Joint GS of Swechchhasebok League Lutful Kabir Bizu were present.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, national flag and party flag were hoisted atop AL district office.

Leaders and activists of district AL and of different associate bodies and front-ranking organisations offered floral wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Dr. Abul Kashem Maidan.

At 3pm, a colourful rally was brought out from the party office in the town. It paraded different roads. Later, a discussion meeting was organised at the Maidan. District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Roket presided over it.

District AL GS Zakir Hossain and Vice-President Adv. Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP spoke at the meeting.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, district AL organised various programmes in the town.

National flag and party flag were hoisted atop in the party office. Floral wreaths were offered at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in AL office. It was presided over by AL district unit's President Adv. Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan.

District AL GS Adv. M. A Afzal, Zila Parishad's Chairman Md. Zillur Rahman, Vice-President Adv. M.A Rashid, Joint GS Shah Azizul Hoque, PP, Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, and others spoke at the meeting.

KHULNA: The city and district units of AL and its associate organisations observed the Homecoming Day with different programmes.

Leaders and workers of the party hoisted national and party flags atop the party office and placed floral wreaths at the sculpture of Bangabandhu on the Khulna Press Club premises.

Khulna district AL President Sheikh-Harun-ur Rashid chaired the meeting and some front-ranking leaders including President and GS of the city AL Talukder Abdul Khaleque and MDA Babul Rana spoke on the occasion.

A Milad and Doa Mahfil was also held at the party office seeking blessings for the departed soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering Technology (KUET) and others educational institution organized different programme to mark the day.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of KU Prof Dr Md Fayequzzaman placed floral wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu on the KU campus premises.

Khulna Press Club (KPC) organised a discussion meeting on the KPC premises. Chaired by KPC President S M Zahid Hossain, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Journalists Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Sheikh Abu Hasan and Mahbub Alam Sohag.

Earlier, KPC leaders placed floral wreaths at the sculpture of Bangabandhu on the KPC premises.

Khulna Union of Journalists observed the programme.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district AL and its associate bodies organised various programmes in the district. In the party office, national flag and party flag were hoisted.

Floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the party office.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on the premises of Gopal Kriskna Town Club. It was chaired by the president of district AL.

District AL GS Adv. MA Hakim Hawlader, Vice-President Shajahan Khan Talukder, Joint GS Adv. Kanilal Biswas, and Office Secretary Sheikh Feroj Ahmed spoke at the meeting.

People from different places took part in day's programmes in a festive manner.

Speakers said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, comprehensive developments have gained momentum, and mass people are enjoying the progress of the country.

RAJSHAHI: To mark the day, leaders and activists of AL city unit hoisted national flag and party flag atop the party office in the morning.

Later, floral wreaths were placed on portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders.

A procession was brought out in the city. It paraded different roads and ended at the party office premises at Kumarpara.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised on the party office premises. It highlighted works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Among others, AL city unit President and Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, GS Dablu Sarker, Senior Vice-President Shaheen Akter Rainy, Vice-presidents Meer Iqbal, Nawsher Ali and Shafiqur Rahman and Joint GSs Mustaque Hossain, Rejaul Karim and Naimul Huda Rana were present at the meeting.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: On the occasion, a colourful procession was brought out in Baraigram Upazila town of the district.

Floral wreaths were placed at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised at Bonpara Bazaar. It was presided over by upazila AL Acting President Abdul Kuddus Miazi. District AL President Prof Abdul Kuddus, MP, spoke at the meeting as chief guest.

Mayor KM Zakir Hossain, district AL's Education Secretary Principal Abdur Razzak Molla, upazila AL GS Mizanur Rahman, and Joint GS Moazzem Hossain Bably addressed the programme as special guests.

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Batiaghata Press Club (BPC) on Sunday at noon.

It was presided over by BPC's President Prof Enayet Ali Biswas.

Moderated by GS Muhidul Islam Shahen, the meeting was addressed, among others, by journalists Asaduzzaman Ujjal, Ratan Kumar Saha, Adv. Sohel Rana, Bakir Hossain, Sohrab Hossain, Rezaul Karim, and Hiramon Sagar.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Marking the day, a procession was brought out in Fulbari Upazila of the district at noon.

Led by upazila AL President Ataur Rahman Sheikh, the procession paraded main roads in Sadar Upazila. Later, a discussion meeting was held at Tinkunna crossing.

Presided over by Ataur Rahman Sheikh, the meeting was addressed, among others, by upazila AL Joint GS Nurul Huda Dulal, Kurigram Zila Parishad's member Ahmmad Ali Poddar Ratan, Organising Secretary Harun-ur-Rashid, and upazila Vice-Chairman Abdul Latif.





