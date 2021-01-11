Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 10: Rawshan Ara Buli, mother of Dhamoirhat Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Md Harun Al Rashid, died in her residence at 12:30pm on Sunday. She was 75.
She was suffering from various diseases including diabetes.
Her namaz-e-janaza will be held on Dhamoirhat Bazar Football Field at 10:30am on Monday.
Later, she will be buried at the family graveyard in Mangalkotha Village in the upazila.
Rawshan Ara Buli left five sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.


