DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 10: Rawshan Ara Buli, mother of Dhamoirhat Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Md Harun Al Rashid, died in her residence at 12:30pm on Sunday. She was 75.

She was suffering from various diseases including diabetes.

Her namaz-e-janaza will be held on Dhamoirhat Bazar Football Field at 10:30am on Monday.

Later, she will be buried at the family graveyard in Mangalkotha Village in the upazila.

Rawshan Ara Buli left five sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn her death.














