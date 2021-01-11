|
Abu Sufian made chairman of Keranihat Madrasa body
Abu Sufian, former president of Chattogram Press Club, has been made chairman of the Ad hoc committee of Satkania Keranihat Jame-ul-Ulum Fazil Degree Madrasa recently.
Abu Sufian, also former director of Rupali Bank Limited, was appointed by Islamic Arabic University (IAU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ahsan Ullah on December 24, 2020, according to a press release.
IAU Chattogram Division Governing Body official Mohammad Musa confirmed the appointment.