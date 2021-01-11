

Abu Sufian made chairman of Keranihat Madrasa body

Abu Sufian, also former director of Rupali Bank Limited, was appointed by Islamic Arabic University (IAU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ahsan Ullah on December 24, 2020, according to a press release.

IAU Chattogram Division Governing Body official Mohammad Musa confirmed the appointment.







