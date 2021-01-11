Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife hacked to death at Pekua

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 10: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her in-laws in Pekua Upazila of the district early Sunday.
Deceased Parveen Akhter, 35, was the wife of Kayes Uddin of Gudarpara area under Ujantia Union in the upazila.
The deceased's family members said Kayes Uddin is a drug addict and a gambler. He along with his family members often tortured Parveen long.
On Saturday night, she was hacked by them.
Being informed by locals, the family members of the deceased rushed her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Later, she died there at around 4am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.
After the incident, her in-laws' family members went into hiding.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Pekua Police Station Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boro planting with transplanters begins in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Joypurhat
Eleven nabbed with drugs in two districts
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed
Obituary
Abu Sufian made chairman of Keranihat Madrasa body
Housewife hacked to death at Pekua
Meherpur people face serious health risk as non-iodised salt on sale


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft