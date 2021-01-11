Housewife hacked to death at Pekua

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Jan 10: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her in-laws in Pekua Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Parveen Akhter, 35, was the wife of Kayes Uddin of Gudarpara area under Ujantia Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Kayes Uddin is a drug addict and a gambler. He along with his family members often tortured Parveen long.

On Saturday night, she was hacked by them.

Being informed by locals, the family members of the deceased rushed her to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Later, she died there at around 4am on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

After the incident, her in-laws' family members went into hiding.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Pekua Police Station Kanan Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death will be known after getting autopsy report.



