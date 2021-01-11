Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, Jan 10: Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral, of one carrying off the House speaker's lectern and another who wore horns and a fur pelt, while a top Democratic lawmaker called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the carnage.
Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, with the FBI asking the public to help identify participants, given the proliferation of images of the riots on the internet. Five people have died, including a police officer. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the U.S. flag, turned himself in to police, the Department of Justice said.
Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, called the FBI's Washington office on Thursday and later told agents "he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on Jan. 6," the DOJ said in a release.
Federal agents also arrested Adam Christian Johnson, whose photo as he smiled and waved as he carried off House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern also went viral. Johnson, of Parrish, Florida, also streamed live video on Facebook of himself as he walked the halls of the Capitol, according to the Tampa Bay Times.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested
Biden urged to renounce sole control of US nuclear weapons
Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Indonesia locates black boxes of crashed jet as body parts recovered
US ‘our biggest enemy’: Kim
Qatar-Saudi border reopens


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft