Biden urged to renounce sole control of US nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, Jan 10: A former US defence secretary has called on President-elect Joe Biden to reform the system that gives sole control of the nation's nuclear arsenal to the president, calling it "outdated, unnecessary and extremely dangerous."

The call from William Perry came the same day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the nation's top military leader about ensuring that an "unhinged" President Donald Trump not be able to launch a nuclear attack in his final days in office.

"Once in office, Biden should announce he would share authority to use nuclear weapons with a select group in Congress," said Perry, who served under President Bill Clinton.

He was writing in Politico magazine with Tom Collina of the Ploughshares Fund, which advocates for stronger nuclear controls. -AFP







