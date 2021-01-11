Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Twitter boots Trump to stop violence-sparking tweets

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10: Twitter shut down President Donald Trump's account Friday, booting him from the global service to prevent another attack on the US Capitol building.
Trump had fervently used @realDonaldTrump for proclamations, accusations and misinformation unchallenged for his entire time in office.
Twitter' decision to permanently suspend Trump is considered overdue by critics who argue he has gotten away with abuses, but has inflamed members of the far-right who equate fact-checking with stifling free speech.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account," Twitter said in a blog post explaining its decision, "we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."
Twitter late Friday blocked efforts by Trump to sidestep the ban.
He fired off tweets from the official presidential account @POTUS, accusing the company of conspiring with the "Radical Left." The social network quickly deleted the tweets.
Trump also tweeted from the @TeamTrump campaign account, which was soon suspended.
"Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules," Twitter told AFP.
"We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account."
Twitter blocked Trump temporarily after the deadly attack on the US Capitol Wednesday, warning the suspension could become permanent.
He was suspended Friday after a pair of tweets: in one, Trump vowed that none of his supporters would be "disrespected." In another, he said he would not attend successor Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, as is customary. Trump has a press team and can easily turn to sympathetic outlets such as Fox News, while other people who could be shut out by the social networks don't have that luxury, Ruane noted.    -AFP


