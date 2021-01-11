Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Ibrahimovic returns as Milan bounce back to extend Serie A lead

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MILAN, JAN 10: Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury, coming off the bench for a late cameo appearance, as AC Milan defeated Torino 2-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.
Last weekend, champions Juventus ended Milan's 27-match unbeaten run in the league dating back to March.
But Rafael Leao's goal and a Franck Kessie penalty in the first half ensured AC Milan moved four points ahead of Inter Milan who travel to third-placed Roma on Sunday.
Ibrahimovic started on the bench, having been out of action since scoring a double against Napoli on November 22, with a thigh injury and then a calf problem.
"We had a clear programme, if Ibrahimovic passed the last test yesterday he could have a small role as he did," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.
The 39-year-old Swede, who scored 10 goals in six league games before injury, replaced Leao with five minutes to go in a game the hosts dominated against lowly Torino.
"The important thing is that the muscular problem is behind him, now we'll have to help him find his way back because he was out a long time," continued Pioli.
"He's such a strong player, a great stimulus for the whole team."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

