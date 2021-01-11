Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'That's not football': Zidane blasts snow-hit pitch as Real held

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard challenges Osasuna's Spanish defender Nacho Vidal (R) during the Spanish League football match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on January 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard challenges Osasuna's Spanish defender Nacho Vidal (R) during the Spanish League football match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on January 9, 2021. photo: AFP

MADRID, JAN 10: Zinedine Zidane said Real Madrid's goalless draw with Osasuna on Saturday was "not a football match" and should have been called off after Spain was hit by a snowstorm.
Madrid missed the chance to overtake Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga and allowed Barcelona to creep closer after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Granada.
Atletico's match at home to Athletic Bilbao earlier on Saturday was postponed due to the snow, meaning Diego Simeone's side are top with three games in hand over their rivals.
Osasuna's pitch in Pamplona was certainly affected by the snowfall, especially in the middle third, but large parts were green and the referee decided the game should go ahead.
"We played the game because they told us to play the game but the conditions were very difficult," said Zidane.
"For me this was not a football match. In the end we played, and that's it."
Real Madrid are due to play Athletic Bilbao in Malaga on Thursday in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.
"We don't know what we're going to do now, whether we stay here tomorrow or if we're going to travel on Monday, we'll see."
Zidane added: "It is not an excuse. What everyone wants to see is a football match and today the conditions were not met to see a football match."
Messi scored twice against Granada to make it four goals in three matches for him since the turn of the year and his resurgence has coincided with an upturn for the team too, this victory Barca's third on the bounce.
"We are calmer," said Barca coach Ronald Koeman. "We have to stay humble, to keep working and winning."
Messi's double, the second a sweetly-struck free-kick, came between two strikes from Antoine Griezmann, who is also enjoying a revival after a disappointing 18 months at Camp Nou.
Some had wondered if Messi would ever get back to his best following an underwhelming start to the season but his latest contribution makes him the league's top scorer on 11 goals, five months after he tried to leave.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic returns as Milan bounce back to extend Serie A lead
'That's not football': Zidane blasts snow-hit pitch as Real held
Pochettino gets first win with PSG
India battle to save Sydney Test marred by crowd abuse allegations
ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test
Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series match timing changes
Tigers start practice, excited for int'l revive
Bashundhara Kings lifts champion trophy for second consecutive time


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft