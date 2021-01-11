'That's not football': Zidane blasts snow-hit pitch as Real held



Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard challenges Osasuna's Spanish defender Nacho Vidal (R) during the Spanish League football match between Osasuna and Real Madrid at the El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on January 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Madrid missed the chance to overtake Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga and allowed Barcelona to creep closer after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Granada.

Atletico's match at home to Athletic Bilbao earlier on Saturday was postponed due to the snow, meaning Diego Simeone's side are top with three games in hand over their rivals.

Osasuna's pitch in Pamplona was certainly affected by the snowfall, especially in the middle third, but large parts were green and the referee decided the game should go ahead.

"We played the game because they told us to play the game but the conditions were very difficult," said Zidane.

"For me this was not a football match. In the end we played, and that's it."

Real Madrid are due to play Athletic Bilbao in Malaga on Thursday in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

"We don't know what we're going to do now, whether we stay here tomorrow or if we're going to travel on Monday, we'll see."

Zidane added: "It is not an excuse. What everyone wants to see is a football match and today the conditions were not met to see a football match."

Messi scored twice against Granada to make it four goals in three matches for him since the turn of the year and his resurgence has coincided with an upturn for the team too, this victory Barca's third on the bounce.

"We are calmer," said Barca coach Ronald Koeman. "We have to stay humble, to keep working and winning."

Messi's double, the second a sweetly-struck free-kick, came between two strikes from Antoine Griezmann, who is also enjoying a revival after a disappointing 18 months at Camp Nou.

Some had wondered if Messi would ever get back to his best following an underwhelming start to the season but his latest contribution makes him the league's top scorer on 11 goals, five months after he tried to leave. -AFP





