Pochettino gets first win with PSG

PARIS, JAN 10: Mauricio Pochettino celebrated his first victory as Paris Saint-Germain coach on his home debut on Saturday as Moise Kean set the reigning champions on their way to a 3-0 win over Brest, but Lyon remain top of Ligue 1 after drawing at Rennes.Substitutes Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia added late goals for PSG who would have gone top on goal difference had Lyon not recovered from 2-0 down to earn a point in Rennes and extend their unbeaten run to 16 games.PSG are second at the season's halfway stage, a point behind the leaders and ahead on goal difference of third-placed Lille, who triumphed 1-0 at Nimes.With Neymar still missing, it was not a vintage performance from PSG on a freezing Parisian night in an empty stadium -- supporters are still barred from games in France with a nighttime curfew in place nationwide as part of the fight against coronavirus.That meant it was never going to be the return to the Parc des Princes that Pochettino -- who was a popular player for PSG two decades ago -- would have liked.Nevertheless the Argentine will be relieved to have his first win in charge after his first game ended in a 1-1 draw at Saint-Etienne in midweek."We have still only had a few days working together and we have had two very difficult, very competitive games," Pochettino said."I am really satisfied with the effort put in by the players. It was an improved performance and an important victory."Of his first game back at the Parc des Princes, he added: "It was very emotional. This stadium has one of the best atmospheres in football and we missed having the fans here, but I have had a superb welcome at this club and in this magnificent city since arriving." -AFP