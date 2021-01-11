Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI series match timing changes

The fans will experience new timing of any International series in Bangladesh when the hosts play the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting from January 20.

Instead of traditional timing of 1:30 pm or 2:30 pm, the matches will start at 11:30 pm this time around.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said many factors were considered before taking this decision.

"Many factors were taken into consideration here. We have talked to broadcast management, West Indies Cricket Board and other stakeholders before taking this decision," Chowdhury told the reporters.

What is deemed as the main reason behind changing the match timing is that the winter dew in evening could affect the game.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup, the last domestic tournament that BCB organized in October-November was affected by dew in the evening. Due to the excessive dew, it was tough to grip the ball and bowlers had to spend most of the time to wash the ball with a towel. Therefore, the BCB was forced to change the match timings.

Keeping that experience in mind, the board however changed the match timing of Bangladesh-West Indies ODI series also. -BSS







