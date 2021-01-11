Tigers start practice, excited for int'l revive



Bangladesh National Cricket team practice session on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: Observer DESK

Players practiced under Head Coach Russell Domingo. Sohel Islam, interim spinning coach in absence of Daniel Vettori, trainer Nick Lee, physio Juilan Calfato and field coach Ryan Cook were also present. But newly appointed Batting Coach Jon Lewis other British citizen in Tigers' staff panel couldn't join since they have to undergo formalities and government health rules for British citizens.

Tigers will continue practicing till January 13 at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. They will play couple of intra-squad matches on January 14 and 16 respectively at BKSP Ground. The 16-member final squad for one-dayers will be announced on the day of ultimate practice match.

Players are excited that they are going to play international cricket again after 11 months. They last played international cricket in February last year against Zimbabwe but all the FTP and ICC event after that period had been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.

"Very much excited," said young talent Najmul Hossain Shanto to journalist on Sunday during team practice of the day. "We are in the national camp together after a long time".

"We are going to play international cricket after one year. But we have a good preparation, I think. We played a tournament recently and most of us also played in the President's Cup," the southpaw batter said.

West Indies entered in Tigers den on Sunday without most of their frontline players. Doing well against weaker opponent is a pressure. Besides, a long gap from international action and ICC's new rules must create problems in the middle. Shanto however, cited positive notes. He said, "We shall play practice matches as well. If we can execute the plans accordingly, I think, we'll face less obstacles".

Team Bangladesh will continue practicing on January 18 and 19 ahead of the ODI tournament commencing on January 20. The following games of three-match series will be held on January 22 and 25. The two teams will engage in red-ball affairs twice. The 1st longer version game will take place between February 3 and 7 where as the 2nd Test of the series will be held from February 11 to February 15.







