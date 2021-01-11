Video
Walton Federation Cup football

Bashundhara Kings lifts champion trophy for second consecutive time

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings the champion team of the Walton Federation Cup football celebrating after the prize giving ceremony of the event along with guests and officials at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Observer

Bashundhara Kings the champion team of the Walton Federation Cup football celebrating after the prize giving ceremony of the event along with guests and officials at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: Observer

Defending champion Bashundhara Kings lifted the trophy of Federation Cup football for the second consecutive time beating newbie finalist Saif Sporting Club by 1-0 goal in the final on Sunday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
The unbeaten champion Bashundhara Kings which previously played the final twice and became runner-up in the seasons 2019 and champion in 2020. On the contrary, the Sunday match was Saif SC's first final of any local football event.
Earlier, Bashundhara secured the final beating Dhaka Abahani by 3-1 margin while Saif came to the final with a 3-0 win over Chittagong Abahani.
In the final, Bashundhara found the net in the fourth minute but that was not a goal due to an off side. Getting the ball from midfielder M Ibrahim, skipper and defender Topu Barman sent it home.
Saif boys could go ahead in the 19th minute when midfielder Foysal Ahmed Fahim got the ball from Nigerian midfielder John Okoli in the midfield and carried the ball into the box yet he could not find the net in the end.
In the 34th minute, Bashundhara striker Rimon Hossain overcame his marker before passing the ball to midfielder M Ibrahim who rushed to the upper left corner and took a shot towards the small box but the flight was intercepted by Saif custodian Pappu Hossain before Saif's Argentine striker Raul Oscar Becerra could come near that.
A 45-yard long shot of Saif defender Rahmat Miah could bring the much expected lead in the 47th minute but the flight was blocked by Bashundhara custodian Anisur Rahman timely.
The Bashundhara boys found the post in the 52nd minute. Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo Da Silva provided the ball to Argentine booter Raul from behind and the Argentine striker took a ground shot and hit the net.
Saif's Nigerian striker Ikechukwu Kenneth Ngwoke had almost levelled the margin in the 69th minute as he received the ball near the edge of the box from a fellow and took a shot to post yet his hope was diminished when he saw the attempt was saved for a corner by Bashundhara custodian Anisur Rahman Ziko.
It was not possible for the Saif team to level the margin till the long whistle while Bashundhara team begin celebration of the second consecutive titles of the event.
After the match, champion Bashundhara Kings was handed over the trophy and Taka 500,000 as cash prize while runner-up Saif Sporting Club received the trophy and Taka 300,000 as cash prize.
Chittagong Abahani was awarded the fair play trophy. Bashundhara's Argentine striker Raul Oscar Becerra was named the Player of the Final while Saif's Nigerian striker Ikechukwu Kenneth Ngwoke was adjoined the Player of the Tournament.
Saif Sporting Club striker Ikechukwu Kenneth and Bashundhara Kings striker Raul Oscar Becerra were named the joint top scorers for scoring highest five goals.






« PreviousNext »

Bashundhara Kings lifts champion trophy for second consecutive time


