Caribbean team in city, practice under bio-bubble

Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:18 AM
Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

West Indies Cricket team arrived in Dhaka to play a three-match ODIs series and two-match Test series. Guests stepped at Hazrat Shahjalal Airport at 10:30am (BST) on Sunday.
Soon after arrival in the country, Caribbean players enter into bio-secure bubble. They will maintain three days quarantine but will undergo couple of tests for Covid-19. The 1st phase test will be done today and the next phase will be done in the final day of quarantine. Guests however, will have to undergo a further Covid-19 test on January 17 before starting practice match.
A bunch of 12 players avoided tour amidst Covid-19 concern including Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich in the contrary, withdrew names showing personal reasons.
In absence of regular skipper Holder, the Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain while Jason Mohammed, will lead the ODI team with Sunil Ambris as vice-captain.
West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Dhaka and Chattogram. Red-ball games are the part of World Test Championship. The ODI series is scheduled to kick start on January 20. The following one-dayers are slated for January 22 and January 25. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host initial two white ball matches and the ultimate 50-over clash will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Visitors will play a 50-over warm-up match on January 18 at Savar.
ZACS also picked as the venue for the 1st longer version game of the two-match series between February 03 and 07. The ultimate battle of the tour will be staged in Dhaka from February 11 to
February 15.


