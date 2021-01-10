Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article

WASHINGTON, Jan 9: US Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in Wednesday's invasion of the US Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would move forward with impeachment if Trump did not resign immediately.

The charge of "incitement of insurrection" is set to be introduced by House Democrats on Monday. They accuse Trump of encouraging a riot in Congress in which five people died. President-elect Joe Biden said impeachment was for Congress to decide, but said he had thought "for a long time President Trump was not fit to hold the job".

The White House dismissed the impeachment as a "politically motivated" move that would "only serve to further divide our great country". Nearly 160 House of Representatives Democrats have signed on to the bill, which congressmen Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island began drafting while they were sheltering in place during Wednesday's chaos at the Capitol.

If the process does go ahead, it would be the second time the House has pursued impeachment against President Trump. In December 2019, the lower chamber impeached Trump on charges of abuse

of power and obstruction of Congress. But the Senate acquitted him on both charges in February 2020.

No US president has ever been impeached twice. However, the prospect of an impeachment conviction seems remote because of Trump's Republican broad support in the Senate. One moderate Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that Trump simply "needs to get out". And Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a regular critic of Trump, said he would "definitely consider" impeachment.

But there is so far no indication that enough members of the president's party would agree to convict him. That means an impeachment in the House might only be a symbolic action to hold Trump accountable for the invasion of Congress.

An internal Senate memo says the soonest it could take up any articles of impeachment from the House would be on 19 January, the day before Trump's term expires, and a trial could only begin after he had left office.

Constitutional experts are split on whether impeachment can still proceed to a Senate trial in this event. If convicted, Trump would lose benefits granted to former presidents, and senators could vote to bar him permanently from public office. -BBC

The unprecedented move comes as an isolated Trump holed up at the White House on Friday and his main means of communication with the outside world, Twitter, banned him from its platform.

The siege of the Capitol has put senior politicians on edge, prompting the Democratic House Speaker Pelosi to talk to the nation's top military officer about ways to prevent Trump from accessing nuclear codes.

The draft resolution, which has been shared with BBC partner CBS News, consists of one article: "incitement of insurrection". "Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanours by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States," the draft reads.

In the resolution, the lawmakers accuse the president of making statements that encouraged and resulted in "imminent lawless action at the Capitol". The draft also says this was "consistent with his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct" the certification of President-elect Biden's win in November's presidential election.

The president urged his supporters to march on the Capitol on the day Mr Biden's electoral college victory was to be confirmed by Congress. He held a rally at which he repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election, alleging, without evidence, that it was "stolen" from him.

Democrats and some Republicans have argued that these words amounted to incitement. Impeachment allows Congress - the part of the US government that writes and brings in laws - to put presidents on trial.

Articles of impeachment are charges brought against a president by the House of Representatives. If the House votes to pass them, proceedings move to the Senate, which decides whether or not to convict.

It is a rare event and a political process, rather than a criminal one.







