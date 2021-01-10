New DC fit-list: 347 DSs asked to face board from today

Eyeing a reshuffle in the district level field administration, the Public Administration Ministry has taken steps to prepare a fit-list of qualified aspirants from the Deputy Secretaries (DS) for appointing them as Deputy Commissioners

(DC) in different districts.

To prepare the list, PA Ministry would start interview of the DSs from Sunday. Some 347 DSs were nominated for the interview to face the Superior Selection Board (SSB) led by the Cabinet Secretary.

The officials have been asked to face the interview board of the SSB during the scheduled time.

According to the PA Ministry sources, a total 30 DSs will face the board on January 10, 14, 16, 18, 21, 24, 28 and 31. The rest 107 other officials will face the board in February.

The DCs who have been serving at the district level administration for two years or more will be replaced with the new officials who will be enlisted in the fit-list during the reshuffles this year.

According to the PA Ministry officials, more than 35 DCs will be withdrawn or reassigned in another districts after preparation of the new fit-list. They have already completed their two years tenure at the helm of the districts.

The DCs are the head of district level field administration to execute the decisions and policies of the government and monitor its implementation processes. At the same time, they are also assigned for managing the land issues and tax collection procedures.







