Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 6:00 AM
Frontliners to get Pfizer vaccine free of cost: Minister

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 vaccine manufactures Pfizer wants to give some vaccines free of cost to Bangladesh which will be accepted and given to frontliners, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
Health Minister came up with the remark in a blanket distribution programme among the poor in Manikganj.
Zahid Maleque said, "Pfizer has wanted to give us some vaccine which is free of cost and we'll take it and those will be given to the front-liners as they are fighting the virus risking their life. We hope that we'll get the Oxford vaccine through Serum Institute within the last week of this month or first week of the next. In the meantime, we've finished all the preparations to distribute the vaccines."
He also assured, "There won't be lack of vaccine in Bangladesh as many vaccine development countries are offering vaccines such as China, Russia, Europe and USA. We've kept our door opened for the vaccine."
The Health Minister further said, "Now-a-days, detection rate of coronavirus in the country is around 5.50 per cent where recovery rate is 90 per cent even mortality rate has decreased. Every day more than ten thousand people die due to the deadly virus even in America, everyday around 4,000 people die where in Bangladesh the death rate is very low." Adding that though the second wave of the lethal pandemic is going on across the world but in the country there is no sign of a second wave.
"During the pandemic most of the country's GDP has gone down to minus figure but only Bangladesh and China remain in plus figure," the Minister added.





