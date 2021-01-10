Video
Covid-19 takes 22 more lives, 692 others test positive

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The country on Saturday saw 22 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,756 and 692 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 521,382.
Besides, 785 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 466,064 with an 89.39 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, 12,523 samples were tested in 181 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,344,399 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 5.36 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.59 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
Among the latest day's victims, 15 were men and 7 were women. Al least 21 of them died in different hospitals across the country while one at home. Moreover, 17 of them were in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Rajshahi and one in Mymensingh division. Of them two are in their 40s, three in their 50s while 17 are above 60 years.
Among the total 7,756 deaths, 4,279 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,430 in Chattogram, 447 in Rajshahi, 539 in Khulna, 239 in Barishal, 294 in Sylhet, 350 in Rangpur and 178 in Mymensingh division.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 1,924,050 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 89,452,134 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


