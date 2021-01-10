Taposh has lost legibility to stay as mayor: Khokon

Former Dhaka city Mayor Sayeed Khokon has expressed solidarity with the businessmen opposing the Dhaka South City Corporation's drive to evict 'illegal' shops at Gulistan's Fulbaria Super Market-2.

Khokon also laid into his successor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, raising questions about his competence to serve as mayor of Dhaka South during a human-chain protest in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Raising allegations of failure against Taposh in the running of the city corporation, Khokon said, "Taposh has lost his legibility to continue as mayor as per section 9(2)(h), under Chapter 2, Part 2 of the [Local Government] City Corporation Act, 2009."

Taposh had transferred hundreds crores of Taka from DSCC fund to his own Madhumati Bank, Sayeed Khokon alleged and said "He is making crores of Taka by investing these money in various organizations."

Sayeed Khokon added, "On the other hand DSCC poor employees are not getting their salaries for months and various DSCC development projects have been stopped due to lack of funds. "

The demonstration aims to drive home the demand for compensation and rehabilitation of the traders' families, who suffered losses due to the eviction of the shops.

In December, the DSCC authorities carried out an operation to oust 911 illegal shops that were not part of the design plans for the market.

They were set up over the last few years during Khokon's tenure as mayor, according to the DSCC.

Following the ouster, a case was also started against seven individuals, including Khokon, on charges of taking Tk 350 million from the traders.

A few days after the drive, Khokon claimed that 'legal' shops were ousted 'illegally' while taking part in a human-chain protest.

"I have said this before that the eviction drive at Fulbaria market carried out by the city corporation authorities is completely illegal," Khokon said.

"This is because we unanimously took the decision at the board meeting of the city corporation to amend the design of the market in question and allow legal trading subject to the recovery of arrears and rents to settle the application for the legalisation of traders as instructed by the honourable court," he added.

"According to the decision taken at the board meeting, the city corporation's engineering division amended the design and the National Board of Revenue claimed the due payments, dating back seven to eight years and allowed the traders to conduct their businesses legally."

Condemning the removal of the shops, the former mayor continued, "We surprisingly noticed that the DSCC illegally turned thousands of shops into rubble with bulldozers without any prior notice and, in consequence, thousands of shop owners and employees were left without work."

A member of the Awami League's central committee, Khokon called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure the rehabilitation of the traders who are facing ruin.

The Awami League last year nominated former Dhaka-10 MP Taposh in place of Khokon, who served a single term as mayor of Dhaka South.

Taposh could not be reached for comment but his aide Nasirul Hasan Sajib said, "Many people could be annoyed by the DSCC's ongoing crackdown on corruption and illegal establishments. But these moves are not against any individual in particular. People can say different things but that will not halt these operations."



