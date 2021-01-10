Mayor, councillor candidates start hectic campaign

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 9: Mayor and councilor candidates of 41 general wards and 14 reserved seats for women continued their election campaign for the second day on Saturday.

Mayoral candidates of both Awami League and BNP visited different areas in the city and talked to local people and sought votes for them.

Awami League mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury attended a meeting of Fishing Cooperative Association at Fisheryghat at Patharghata in the morning. He narrated the development projects taken by the present government to improve the lot of fishermen in the country. Later, he visited Feeringhee Bazar, Patharghata, Anderkillah and Alkaran.

He exchanged views with locals, sought their blessings and vote in the upcoming elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) slated for January 27.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, like Bangabandhu, as properly evaluated the immense potential of Chattogram realizing its natural beauty and economy, with unique combination of mountains, plains, seas and rivers.

Rezaul Karim said as a soldier of Bangabandhu's ideology, a freedom fighter and a close associate of Mohiuddin Chowdhury, he would make Chattogram a transparent and smart city by applying 100 per cent modern facilities. He also promised that city dwellers would easily get all kinds of modern services, if voted to power.

He said Chattogram is now on the super highway of development due to the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He sought votes in favour of party symbol 'Boat' for further development of the port city.

BNP Mayoral Dr Shahadat Hussain exchanged views with the people at Nasiman Bhaban (BNP office) on Saturday morning and distributed masks among the people there.

Later, he visited Halishahar and Patenga areas and sought blessings and vote for Paddy 'Sheaf of Paddy', election symbol of BNP, in order to restore democracy in the country. He also distributed masks among the locals.

Other Mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Majur of Peoples Party have also continued their campaign in different areas of the city on the day.

Meanwhile 172 candidates for 40 wards and 57 candidates for 14 reserved Councillor posts also continued their campaign for the second day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a single candidate of Awami League in East Bakalia has been declared elected unopposed.

A total of 14 executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign. The magistrates have already begun their works. The magistrates will monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls. They would be able to take necessary action on the spot.



