Pakistan lifts restrictions on visas for Bangladeshis

Pakistan has lifted all restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi citizens from Thursday following a meeting with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

"Pakistan has already removed all restrictions on Pakistani visas for Bangladeshi citizens," Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh in a statement said.

In a statement issued after Thursday's meeting, Siddiqui told the media that Islamabad now awaited a similar response from the Bangladeshi side.

elations between the two countries have never recovered from the 1971 war, however, it reached a new low in 2016 when Bangladesh executed several leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami for committing war crimes in 1971. Now Pakistan wants to reset it.

After taking the charge, the newly appointed High Commissioner met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Pakistani High Commissioner apprised her that Islamabad announced that the two countries wanted to "strengthen" bilateral ties.

In reply, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh seeks official apology from Pakistan for the genocide it committed during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.