Tazin Shadid gets Global Hero Award

Sunday, 10 January, 2021, 5:59 AM
Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Observer Desk

Tazin Shadid, a social entrepreneur and Human Centered Design practitioner, has become the first Bangladeshi to win the prestigious Global Hero Award at Goalmakers 2020 National Forum.
The award, which began since 2011 by Global Washington, is a lifetime achievement award that recognizes those individuals within the global development community in Washington State who have made significant contributions towards improving lives in developing countries.
This year, Tazin Shadid joins the group of nine past Global Hero Winners, as the first Bangladeshi. Other notable winners of this esteemed award have included Bill Gates Sr., co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Akhtar Badshah, Former Senior Director, Microsoft, Patrick Awuah, founder and president of Ashesi University in Ghana, and Bill Neukom, founder of The World Justice Project.
Tazin was chosen as this year's Global Hero by Global Washington for his outstanding contribution and commitment in the social development sector as Founder and CEO of Spreeha Bangladesh, a Bangladesh based social enterprise. Inspired by the culture of innovation, Tazin is on a mission to build a world that nurtures limitless opportunities for all.
As a Human Centered Design practitioner for almost 20 years, Tazin Shadid spent 10 years at Microsoft headquarters as a Senior Design Strategist, where he helped develop innovative products and services to bring value to the users.



