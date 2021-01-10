Video
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur

Published : Sunday, 10 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

CHANDPUR, Jan 9: Thousands of blankets allocated by Education Minister Dipu Moni for the cold-hit poor people of Chandpur Sadar and Haimchar were distributed on Friday.
Ruling Awami League's Chandpur unit Vice-President JR Wadud Tipu inaugurated the blanket distribution on behalf of the minister.
The blankets were handed over to representatives the areas and leaders between Monday and Friday.
Dipu Moni's representative Saifuddin Babu told UNB that the minister allocated the blankets for 14 unions under the Sadar upazila, 15 wards under the Chandpur municipality and six unions of Haimchar.
Meanwhile, the government has allocated 40,700 pieces of blankets for the poor people of the district. They have already been distributed.    -UNB


