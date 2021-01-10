

Metrorail ticket machine, passenger gate put on display

"Five rail lines out of 11 inside the workshop shade area at the depot have been completed and setting up rail tracks on six lines are going on following the health guidelines strictly during the Covid-19 pandemic," an official involved with the process said.

He said technical experts have been installing 14 rail lines out of 19 inside the stabling shade and rail welding works for ballasted rail track at Uttara depot was completed.

Meanwhile, an eight-kilometer rail line was installed at the depot and the overall rail line installation progress reached 60 percent.

According to project details, Rail Joint Welding of 1,250 out of 2,678 of main line on viaduct and track plinth casting of 5.60 km on viaduct was completed, while 3.25 km rail line was installed under Package-7 (Electrical & Mechanical System).

Installation of Auxiliary Sub-Station (ASS), Traction Sub-Station (TSS), Transformer and Switchgear was completed, while panel testing/commissioning was going on.

The installation of OCS Mast inside the depot has been completed, while overhead catenary wire to Test Track was installed, the details said.

Works for setting up pole-band and cantilever to OCS Mast and installing of OCS Portal/Mast on the viaduct were going on and its progress stood at 60 percent to Agargaon point, it added.

Talking to BSS, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique, said the overall physical progress of the project construction, from Uttara to Motijheel, is 55.19 percent.

He said the overall physical progress of the first phase construction, from Uttara to Agargaon, is 78.38 percent, while the progress on the second phase of construction, from Agargaon to Motijheel, is 49.47 percent.

Coordinated progress of electrical and mechanical system and collection of rolling stock (rail coach) and depot equipment reached 43.82 percent, Siddique added.

The length of the metro rail route up to Motijheel was 20.10 km. But now it was extended to Kamalapur Railway Station by 1.16 km. As a result, the number of stations was also increased to 16.

The project details said around 11.30-km viaduct, partial structure of the 20.1-kilometre-long metro rail system for Dhaka city, became visible between Uttara and Agargaon.

Construction of platforms of Uttara Center and Uttara South was completed, while construction of Uttara North platform is at the last stage. Steel structure erection works of Uttara North and Uttara South are underway. Mechanical, electric and plumbing works of Uttara North, Uttara Centre and Uttara South stations started.

The project details said there will be a total of 16 stations on the 21 km route of the Mass Rapid Transit-MRT Line-6. The stations are Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarawni, Framgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbag, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel. -BSS



