

Countrywide vaccination programme: Unresolved issues



Unfortunately, none of these initial initiatives has launched yet, which can cause chaotic situation in vaccination programme. Moreover, the health care authorities of the country have not decided whether people willing to be vaccinated should go through mandatory antibody tests. However, Bangladesh has so far arranged to purchase 9.8 crore doses of the vaccine from two different sources. Frontline healthcare professionals along with people aged 60 and above and those with comorbidities like cancer, diabetics and hypertension will be vaccinated in the first phase. Since many people are asymptomatic and have developed antibodies, the vaccine is not needed for them. Hence, antibody tests before inoculating a person would reduce wastage of vaccine doses.



The a2i (Access to information), health services department, and the ICT ministry have been working to develop a mobile app. After completing the registration process through the app, people will be notified through an SMS about the vaccination date and place. After vaccination, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will give people a vaccine card containing the batch number of the vaccine and its expiry date. Hopefully, officials have started training the health workers and preparing the venues to vaccinate people, but the app has not launched yet.



However, the government has initially planned to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for herd immunity. Later it was decided not to vaccinate people below 18 years of age. This age-group constitutes 37-40 per cent of the population. Moreover, around 50 lakh pregnant mothers will not be vaccinated as a precaution in the first phase. Those who were infected will also not be vaccinated. According to international protocol, these people do not need vaccines as they have already developed antibodies.



Bangladesh has decided to purchase the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has recently got approval in the UK and India for emergency use. The government has signed an agreement with Serum Institute of India to buy three crore vaccine shots at a cost of $5 per dose. It is expected that the country will receive the first instalment of vaccine in the second week of February. Unfortunately, government has not resolved several key issues to launch vaccination programme countrywide. Government authority has planned to create database of people aged 60 and above and a mobile app for online registration to operate inoculation programme smoothly.