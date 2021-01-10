Rethink about street children

Dear Sir

Street children are those children whose habitat is on the roadside and that road is their source of livelihood. They are deprived of their social and moral rights. According to a survey, it is estimated that there are more than six lakh street children in Bangladesh.



Instead of going to school they sell goods in the streets, slums and crowded places or they just collect garbage from dirty places to earn money or food. Sometimes they are involved in criminal activities when they are in their puberty. Such activities are as robbery, snatching, extortion, smuggling, etc. Every year, 110,000 street children die of waterborne diseases. It is because they are not able to collect healthy food, water and daily necessities. They suffer a lot from eating unhealthy foods and living in unhealthy places. When some parents of street children are asked about their studies, they say that they struggle to collect food, how can they afford education?



So, each of us should come forward and do something for them so that they can lead a normal life in the society by utilizing their talents. If we can help them, they will be able to establish themselves in society and play an important role for the country.



Sirazul Hossain

Department of English, Dhaka College