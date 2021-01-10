

Encouraging youth to reap demographic dividend



Almost 50 per cent of the total population of the country is under the age of 24. This indomitable juvenility is surely the most crucial and critical phase of life. We know our young people are dedicated enough and the most productive quarter of our entire population. They are the catalysts for developmental changes and for changing attitudes in the societal pattern. Youth, in general, come with new ideas, expertise and attainment focusing tomorrow's leadership to play a significant role and thus they are considered as the hub of hope, promise and aspiration of the nation.



Young people can structure themselves in order to voice different opinions and influence the national agenda for bringing sustainable achievement in the economy, and the society as well. A generation that is well educated, tech-savvy and socially conscious is responsive and willing to show ability to take part in the major challenges fetching constructive and futuristic efforts to creation--which is pivotal for development.



Projected progress of the country cannot not be settled unless the requisite changes in the comprehensive development plans for the youth bring forth. Being guided and motivated by the founding principles and empowered by time-demanded and need-based education and training the young generation could show their charismatic leadership in establishing sector and social justice. So, a greater degree of concentration and a holistic approach to convert them as a driving force of our nation is very imperative.



A globally compatible education structure can be initiated to make youth as invaluable human capital. Therefore, reforming the education system and improving access to information are very important. But, in reality, we are even distant from such much sought education, technology and innovation, and even many premier technologies are yet out of our reach.



The true need of the youth's calibre and talents is incomparable in this ever-changing world. We know, in the power driven society, knowledge involving science, information technology, research, and innovation are the prime mover of the youth force. According to UNDP data, approximately 41 per cent of Bangladeshi youth are NEET (Not Employed, in Education, or in Training). This implies that there is a huge demand for jobs and an even greater need for up-to-date knowledge and skills. Lack of employment opportunities, market driven education, and access to resources the youth unemployment rate has unfortunately reached at almost 17 per cent in the country.



The large number of young people is the true pride for Bangladesh. The country is now at the juncture to reap its demographic dividend gainfully. So, the huge young population has to be equipped with the right set of skills, and access to information and technology for increasing productivity in the greater content. A country cannot proceed further only depending on its high GDP growth rate. Rather, measures must come up with the highest possible youth employment opportunities through endowing market relevant skills and features.



It is indeed a ray of hope as our GDP growth has recently surpassed neighbouring India and Pakistan. Despite rapid economic growth, Bangladesh has been struggling to accommodate productive and decent jobs for its young community. And this impressive and drawn-out 8 percent GDP growth has relied largely on cheap labour provided by young folks working in agriculture and RMG sectors, and by unskilled expatriate manual workers.



Skill development and migration, youth mobilization, and reformation of technical and vocational training with a view to producing highly trained young manpower--these issues must get the highest priority. We know there is a noticeable gap between the skills required by employers and professionals being produced in our higher educational institutions in the context of the competitive job market. That is why, appropriate courses and curricula need to be designed based on professional requirements to meet long-term needs and transform our promising youth as world class human capital.



Youth are the reliable source of immense possibilities and icons of courage, and also have struggling attitudes. They rightly need to become acquainted with the concept of survival of the fittest with the objective of turning them back to global competitive track. Potential roadblocks and anticipated fear factors should be dispelled in that regard. To empower the youth, mobilize them and strengthen their core aptitudes, an optimistic farsighted approach is exigent. In this perspective, we hope our think-tanks will incorporate a National Youth Development Policy intending to make the youth top-notch change makers in the socio-economic context.



If Bangladesh want to get benefits from its youth population to meet the socio-economic goals, budget allocations have to augment for education and training, skill development and expertise enhancement along with offering the finest intuitional opportunities for practical research and innovation. Hence, policymakers deliberately need to adopt that strategic thinking and scenario remaking in order to approach a long-term future vision.



We wish that we will overcome the losses incurred by Corona. We also wish that the fresh 2021 shall successfully meet our hope and aspirations heading towards the resilient ventures grounding on the limitless potentials of our youth population of the country.

The author is a teaching professional and academic coordinator











